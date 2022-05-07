(BREAKING) : Tinubu Campaign Group DG, Jibrin, Dumps APC

The Director-General of the Tinubu Support Group, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has dumped the All Progressives Congress.

The announced this via his Twitter handle on Saturday.

The former federal lawmaker said he would announce his new party soon.

“I have done my best for APC. Its time to move on. I will announce my new political party within the next 24 hours Insha Allah. I will make a formal statement in due course,” he tweeted.

