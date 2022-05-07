W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

(BREAKING) : Tinubu Campaign Group DG, Jibrin, Dumps APC

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Saturday, May 7th, 2022

The Director-General of the Tinubu Support Group, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has dumped the All Progressives Congress.

The announced this via his Twitter handle on Saturday.

The former federal lawmaker said he would announce his new party soon.

Director-General of the Bola Tinubu Support Group Council



“I have done my best for APC. Its time to move on. I will announce my new political party within the next 24 hours Insha Allah. I will make a formal statement in due course,” he tweeted.

Details later…

