BREAKING: Tinubu Suspends EFCC Chairman Bawa Over Alleged Abuse Of Office

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Wednesday, June 14th, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has approved the indefinite suspension from office of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), AbdulRasheed Bawa, to allow for proper investigation into his conduct while in office.

According to a statement by the Director of Information at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, the action follows “weighty” allegations of abuse of office levelled against him.

“Mr Bawa has been directed to immediately handover the affairs of his office to the Director, Operations in the Commission, who will oversee the affairs of the Office of the Chairman of the Commission pending the conclusion of the investigation,” the statement said.

See the full statement below:

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY TO THE GOVERNMENT OF THE FEDERATION

14th June, 2023

PRESS RELEASE
PRESIDENT BOLA AHMED TINUBU SUSPENDS BAWA INDEFINITELY FROM OFFICE AS CHAIRMAN ECONOMIC & FINANCIAL CRIMES COMMISSION

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,GCFR, has approved the indefinite suspension from office of Mr. AbdulRasheed Bawa, CON, as the Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to allow for proper investigation into his conduct while in office.

  1. This follows weighty allegations of abuse of office levelled against him.
  2. Mr Bawa has been directed to immediately handover the affairs of his office to the Director, Operations in the Commission, who will oversee the affairs of the Office of the Chairman of the Commission pending the conclusion of the investigation.

Willie Bassey
Director, Information

 

_______________________________

