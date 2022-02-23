Do Something Tangible, Assent To Bill – Atedo Peterside Tells Buhari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Atedo Peterside, has enjoined President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Electoral Bill which has been with him for weeks.

This development is coming after a coalition of civil society organisations took to Unity Fountain in Abuja on Tuesday protested the president’s delay in signing the bill to make it law.

Taking to his Twitter account on Wednesday Peterside stated that President Buhari should sign the Bill into law so that his regime could be acknowledged with the projected electoral reform in the country.

Peterside, who is the President of Anap Foundation, further stated that in the seven years of President Buhari’s regime, there had been no progress concerning electoral reforms.

He wrote, “[Muhammadu Buhari] should please just sign this Electoral Bill so we can give him the credit for having done something tangible in the area of electoral reform.

“It has been almost seven years of zero progress in this area under his watch.”