(BREAKING) : Unknown Armed Men Abducts NollyWood Actor, Okereke

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Unidentified armed men have Abducted a former Council Chairman of Nkanu West Council area of Enugu state, and Nolly wood Actor, movie producer, Mr. Afam Nnaji.

A family Source who made this known on Monday in Enugu said the movie Director was kidnapped on Sunday, on his way back to Enugu from Port Harcourt, River State, where he had gone for a movie production .

A Source closed to the family said his abductors have established contact with the family, and are demanding 10 million naira random, before he will be left off the hook in the kidnappers den.

African Examiner recalled that Okereke, served as Council boss during the administration of former governor Sullivan Chime of Enugu state.
























