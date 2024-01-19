Bring Your January Salary To Me, It Is For My Welfare, Pastor Tells Church Members

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Pastor John Anosike of the New World Faith Ministry has tasked members to present their January salary, or ‘first fruit of the year’, to him.

According to the pastor, his church members’ first earnings of the year is for him.

In a video, which was recorded during one of the church’s programs and has since gone online, Anosike informed members of his church that there will be testimonies for them before the middle of the year if they give him their first fruit.

He said: “Your first-month salary is your first fruit of the year. It is for me and not for the church. I want to challenge you by the spirit of God, I fear nobody and I fear no criticism.

“If you call me your spiritual father, or mentor, this first month’s salary, which is your first fruit of the year, is for me and not for the church.

“It is for this altar. It is for this oracle, which is me. Are you hearing me? It is for this vessel. It is meant for my welfare.

“If you honor me with the first fruit of your first year, in the middle of this year, if you don’t testify, come back, I will give it back to you. You will see wonders. Covenant with my spirit.”





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



