Budget Padding: Group Condemns Hasty Suspension Of Senator Ningi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A pressure group, under the platform of South East Youth Forum, SEYF, has condemned in strong terms the hasty suspension handed down on Sen. Abdul Ningi, representing Bauchi Central at the upper legislative chamber of Nigeria’s NASS, for allegedly exposing the Senate over budget padding.

The group expressed disappointment that instead of investigating the veracity of Ningi’s claims, the Senate quickly suspended him, demanding that the lawmaker be immediately restored to his position and the “unlawful suspension,” discontinued.

In a statement signed by President of SEYF, Comrade Engr. Gerald Isiwu, made available to newsmen Friday in Enugu, the group pointed out that instead of suspending him for speaking the truth, Ningi, “deserves to be next president of Nigeria.”

According to the statement, ” it is quite said that truth is bitter and that is why Distinguished High Ranking Sen. Abdul Ningi representing Bauchi Central at the National Assembly is facing an unjustifiable actions and threats by his fellow colleagues at the National Assembly for letting the cat out of the bag.

“Sen. Ningi is a good citizen, a good leader with fear of God and heart of mercy on Nigerian citizens made clear statement or allegation that 2024 budget was padded to N3.7 trillion.

They added: “Sen. Ningi in good faith, because as a good leader with the sympathy of the citizens of Nigeria understood the hardship in the living standard of the masses in abject poverty, who are dying of hunger and insecurity challenges in the country spoke out.

“Obviously, the leaders of the National Assembly are disappointed that Sen. Ningi exposed them and quickly acted wrongly by suspending him.

“Why not investigate the reality of the statement? Why not give him more opportunity to prove the allegations in a balance of probity?” they argued.