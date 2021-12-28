Buhari Can End Boko Haram Before Leaving Office – Adesina

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Special Adviser to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has stated that the president can end the Boko Haram insurgency before the end of his tenure.

Adesina disclosed this in a Channels Tv programme as he stated that everything is possible.

“Nothing is impossible,” Adesina said.

“I always refer to the Tamil Tigers in Sri Lanka. That rebellion lasted for 28 years. But one day, the mastermind of that rebellion was taken out and that was the automatic ending of it.

“Those who are behind this insurgency will be taken out.

“They are being taken out one after the other and it will get to a point that the last of them will be taken out, and then we’ll get to the end of it. It can be done within 17 months that remains for this administration,” he added.