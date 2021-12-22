(Breaking) : Senate Passes 2022 Appropriation Bill Of N17.13trn

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate has passed 2022 Appropriation Bill of N17.126 trillion.

This followed the adoption of the recommendations of the report of Senate Committee on Appropriation at plenary on Wednesday.

African Examiner reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had on Oct. 8, presented the 2022 budget proposal of N16.391 trillion to the joint session of the National Assembly for approval.

Details later.