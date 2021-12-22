W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

(Breaking) : Senate Passes 2022 Appropriation Bill Of N17.13trn

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Wednesday, December 22nd, 2021





(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –  The Senate has passed 2022 Appropriation Bill of N17.126 trillion.

This followed the adoption of the recommendations of the report of Senate Committee on Appropriation at plenary on Wednesday.

African Examiner reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had on Oct. 8, presented the 2022 budget proposal of N16.391 trillion to the joint session of the National Assembly for approval.



Details later.

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=72102

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us