Buhari Presides Over FEC Meeting Six Days To Handover

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – With six days left till his exit from office, President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday presided over an extraordinary Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the chamber in the State House, Abuja.

The council is expected to consider over 40 memos from various ministries, departments and agencies.

The second extraordinary FEC meeting in two weeks comes about 24 hours before the valedictory council meeting on Wednesday, May 24th.