NMDPRA Asks Nigerians Not To Panic Over ‘Dirty Fuel’ Claims

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) says it takes seriously its responsibility to monitor and regulate the mid and downstream sector of the petroleum industry in the country.

Ogbugo Ukoha, NMDPRA Executive Director, Distribution Systems, Storage and Retailing Infrastructure, made this known in a statement on Tuesday.

Ukoha was responding to allegations by the Dangote Refinery that some major oil marketers are importing dirty fuel into the country.

He said the sulfur content of products being imported into the country is well below the 50 Parts Per Million (PPM) regulatory allowance. He said the Authority strictly monitor compliance with the PPM by all importers and refiners.

The Authority called on Nigerians not to panic as the products in the market are safe for consumption.

Ukoha also revealed that the Authority met on Tuesday with marketers and refiners to ensure a level playing field between independent marketers who import and local refiners to ensure supply stability within a stable price regime.