Buhari Presides Over Virtual Council Of State Meeting

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Thursday, August 27th, 2020
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday presided over the virtual meeting of the Council of State with former President Jonathan in attendance at the State House, Abuja.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmad Lawan and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha are attending the meeting.

Others participating in the meeting include the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari as well as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Bello and the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

Former Military President Ibrahim Babangida, former Heads of State Abdusalami Abubakar and Ernest Shonekan as well as State Governors are participating in the meeting via video conferencing from their respective States.

