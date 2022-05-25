Finally Ekweremadu Withdraws From Enugu PDP Guber Primary Election

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Nigeria’s Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has officially announced his withdrawal from the People’s Democratic party PDP Governorship primary election scheduled to hold today, Wednesday 25th, May 2022 in Enugu.

This was disclosed Wednesday in a statement by the Director General of the Ike Oha Campaign organization, Hon. Charles Ogbo Asogwa.

He said “We wish to inform our supporters and Nigerians that the former Deputy President of the Senate and foremost governorship aspirant in Enugu State, Senator

Ike Ekweremadu, will not be participating in the PDP governorship primary election scheduled for this Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

“Meanwhile, we continue to trust God as we appreciate our teeming supporters and the good people of Enugu State for the enormous goodwill they have ceaselessly invested in the actualization of the “Pathway to a New Enugu State”.

“We urge them to remain peaceful and be assured that we will keep them abreast of our decision on the way forward.