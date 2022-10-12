Buhari Swears In Justice Ariwoola As Substantive CJN

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has officially sworn Justice Olukayode Ariwoola in as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

The ceremony, which took place briefly before the commencement of the week’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, was witnessed by Vice President Yemi

Osinbajo, and the governors of Oyo and Ondo States, Seyi Makinde and Rotimi Akeredolu, respectively.

Others who witnessed the ceremony were other Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan; Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Bambari and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj Gen Babagana Monguno (Rtd).

Others were ministers including Hadi Sirika (Aviation); Olorunnimbe Mamora (Science, Technology and Innovation); Chris Ngige (Labour and Employment); Abubakar Malami (Attorney-General and Justice); Niyi Adebayo (Industry, Trade and Investment); Babatunde Fashola (Works and Housing); Abubakar Aliyu, and others.

Speaking to newsmen after the ceremony, Justice Ariwoola appealed to politicians in the country to allow the judiciary to function properly as the 2023 elections approach while promising to effect sundry reforms at the apex court

On his part, Governor Seyi Makinde expressed gratitude on behalf of the people and government of Oyo State to the president.

Meanwhile, the Council observed a minute of silence in honour of former Minister for Special Duties and Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Vincent Ogbulafor, who died recently.