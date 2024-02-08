Peter Obi Laments Over Increase In Insecurity In Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Wednesday, stated that the recent increase in insecurity in the country, saying that there is a need for the government to put an end to it.

Obi, in a statement on his X account on Wednesday reacted to the abduction of passengers who were traveling to Abuja in mass transit buses, along Kogi State.

The former Anambra governor tasked the federal government to look for innovative ways in tackling the issue of insecurity.

Obi writes: “As insecurity, banditry and kidnapping continue to spread unchecked in the country, I am yet greatly saddened by the reports of the kidnapping of some passengers who were traveling to Abuja in public transportation buses.

“These brothers and sisters were reportedly kidnapped in Kogi State, yesterday, on their way to Abuja. The security of lives and property remains a high governance priority which must be given the urgent attention it deserves, by the government and relevant agencies.

“I appeal to the people unleashing these waves of terror on the nation to have a change of heart and abandon such criminal acts. Our thoughts are with the families of the kidnapped victims, as we unite in efforts towards their safe release and better security for our country.

“This level of insecurity must not continue to be tolerated in our nation now or in the future. Government must evolve more serious and innovative strategies for dealing with this climate of insecurity.

“When widespread insecurity is added to the hunger and deepening poverty ravaging our country, the plight of the nation becomes even more precarious.”





