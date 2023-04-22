Buhari, Tinubu Exchange Sallah Greetings

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari and the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday morning exchanged eid greetings during a phone call to mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

This was contained in a statement signed by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu and made available to Journalists.

According to the statement, both leaders thanked God Almighty for the sallah and prayed for the stability and the wellbeing of the nation.

Buhari expressed his readiness to welcome Tinubu to the State House as President on May 29th