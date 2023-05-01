Kano Emirates Have Come To Stay, Ganduje Replies Kwankwaso

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has reiterated that the four new emirates created by his administration are here to stay.

The governor made this known on Monday during the Workers’ Day celebrations held at Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano.

His statement comes days after the leader of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, stated in a viral video that the incoming government of Abba Yusuf would review the balkanisation of the Kano emirate.

However, Ganduje, who split the Kano emirates into five and dethroned the then Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, stated that the four new emirates are a symbol of unity, progress, and the well-being of the people.

He added that the emirates were created to honour the people of the regions and recover the reputation of the traditional institutions.

“Any of you that visits the headquarters of these new emirates will believe me that we have brought development to these places. We created them to honor the people of these regions,” Ganduje said.

He further assured the people of Kano that the emirates were permanent and had come to stay, adding that anyone who attempts to destroy them will not be brought to Kano State by God Almighty.

“Even if we are not in government, we are praying and we will keep praying for God to protect these emirates from all evils. I thank you all,” he said.

The creation of the new emirates has been a controversial issue in Kano since 2020, with some people supporting the move while others opposing it