Buhari To Stay Additional Week In London

Buhari To Stay Additional Week In LondonLatest News, News Across Nigeria Wednesday, May 10th, 2023
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari would be in London, United Kingdom, for an additional week, at the behest of his dentist, who has started attending to him.
According to a statement issued on Tuesday night by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the specialist need to see the president in another five days for a procedure already commenced
Buhari had joined other world leaders to attend the coronation of King Charles lll last Saturday
