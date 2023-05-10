W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Buhari To Stay Additional Week In London

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria Wednesday, May 10th, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari would be in London, United Kingdom, for an additional week, at the behest of his dentist, who has started attending to him.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday night by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the specialist need to see the president in another five days for a procedure already commenced

Buhari had joined other world leaders to attend the coronation of King Charles lll last Saturday



 

