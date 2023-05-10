Buhari To Stay Additional Week In London

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari would be in London, United Kingdom, for an additional week, at the behest of his dentist, who has started attending to him.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday night by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the specialist need to see the president in another five days for a procedure already commenced

Buhari had joined other world leaders to attend the coronation of King Charles lll last Saturday