CAF Awards: Dabiri-Erewa Congratulates Osimhen, Oshoala, Nnadozie

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has congratulated the trio of Nigeria’s Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen, Asisat Oshoala and Chiamaka Nnadozie for winning 2023 CAF Awards, describing them as great Nigerians Ambassadors.

In a congratulatory statement issued by NIDCOM Director of Media and Public Relations, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the NIDCOM boss is elated that the trio brought fame and honour to the country through their athletic talents.

She said the awards further confirmed that Nigerians in the diaspora are well endowed with talents and resources which rubs off on the global image of the country and contribute immensely to national development.

She therefore urged other youths to use their God-given talents to contribute to the glory of the country as against using such to tarnish the image of their family as well as the country.

Dabiri-Erewa noted with satisfaction the gains brought to the country through the contributions of the award winners in their chosen career of sports, thus encouraging others to emulate such gestures and be good ambassadors of the country.

Osimhen on Monday’s night in Marrakesh, Morocco won the CAF 2023 Men’s Player of the Year award, while Oshoala of Nigeria’s Super Falcons, clinched the 2023 CAF Women’s Player of The Year for the sixth time, and Chiamaka Nnadozie, was awarded the Woman Goalkeeper of the Year.





