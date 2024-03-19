Call Off Warning Strike, FG Appeals To SSANU/NASU

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government is appealing to the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) to call off their seven-day warning strike.

Both unions began the industrial action on Monday as they pressed for the payment of their salaries.

But the Minister of State, Labour, and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, is calling on them to shelve the strike.

The ministry’s spokesperson Olajide Oshundun quoted her in a statement as expressing displeasure over the action of the unions, which she described as a total disregard for the Federal Government’s concerted effort to address their concern.

She stated that the Ministry was not officially notified by the unions of their intention to proceed on a seven-day warning strike, a development the minister said is contrary to the provisions of section 18 of the Trade Dispute Act.

“However, when the Ministry got wind of the intended warning strike, it reached out to the leadership of the unions for an emergency meeting in order to avert the strike. Unfortunately, a physical meeting could not be arranged between the unions and the federal government, but a tele-discussion took place between their leadership and the Ministry,” the statement read.

“Consequently, the Ministry suggested another date, Monday 18th March, for a proper conciliation meeting, believing that on the basis of that discussion, the intended strike would be put on hold pending the outcome of the meeting; but this date was rejected by the unions.

“The Minister has always maintained that strike does not serve any useful purpose and should only be resorted to as a last option after exhausting every conciliation effort.

“She appeals to the SSANU and NASU to step back from their hard-line stance and meet the federal government at the table for conciliation.

“The Minister also appeals to all Nigerians to always take steps that are beneficial to the well-being of the country and the citizens.”