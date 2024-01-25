Maitama Explosion Caused By Overheated Metal Refuse Bin – Police

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The police authorities said the explosion in the Maitama area of Abuja, the nation’s capital, was caused by an overheated metal refuse bin.

In a statement, the FCT Police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, said the situation and preliminary findings indicate an overheated metal refuse container activated under intense heat.

As a result, the refuse container exploded, thereby causing injury to two of the refuse evacuator, who are currently receiving medical attention in Maitama General Hospital, she said.

“The FCT Police Command hereby wishes to update the public on an alleged explosion on 24/01/2024 at about 1145 hrs, near a refuse dump outside the Bureau of Public Enterprise premises in Maitama, Abuja,” the statement read.

“A rapid response team and members of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit was deployed to assess the situation and preliminary findings indicate than an overheated metal refuse container activated under intense heat, exploded, thereby causing injury to two of the refuse evacuator, who are currently receiving medical attention in Maitama General Hospital.

“The FCT Police Command urges members of the public to exercise caution and refrain from using metal refuse bins. Instead, we recommend the use of plastic or rubber containers for waste disposal, as they pose a reduced risk of incidents related to overheated metal refuse container.”





