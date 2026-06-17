Catholic Bishops Raise Alarm Over Insecurity, Urge Government to Act

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has expressed concern over the worsening security situation in the country, saying Nigerians are tired of the persistent killings, kidnappings, and violence.

The bishops spoke on Tuesday during a thanksgiving Mass held at the Holy Cross Cathedral in Lagos to celebrate the 90th birthday of Emeritus Archbishop of Lagos, Anthony Cardinal Okogie.

Speaking at the event, the Archbishop of Lagos and CBCN Vice President, Alfred Martins, called on President Bola Tinubu and all levels of government to intensify efforts to restore peace and security across the country.

Martins said insecurity remains the biggest challenge facing Nigerians, noting that reports of attacks by Boko Haram, bandits, kidnappers, and other criminal groups have become a daily occurrence.

He lamented the growing number of kidnappings, attacks on security personnel, and the displacement of communities, saying many people now live in fear.

According to him, the best birthday gift Nigerian leaders could give Cardinal Okogie would be a safer and more peaceful country where citizens can sleep peacefully and travel without fear.

He urged security agencies to be properly equipped and supported to carry out their responsibilities, adding that Nigerians expect stronger action from the government.

Martins acknowledged that the government has held discussions with the bishops and has explained efforts being made to tackle insecurity. However, he said the situation has continued to worsen despite some recorded successes.

The celebration also featured tributes to Cardinal Okogie, who was praised for his courage in speaking against injustice and poor governance throughout his ministry.

The Archbishop of Benin City, Augustine Akubueze, described Okogie as a fearless defender of truth who spoke out during periods of military rule, political instability, and social injustice.

Akubueze said the Cardinal consistently condemned corruption, abuse of power, and poor governance, and was one of the prominent voices that opposed the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

He urged both political and religious leaders to embrace integrity, accountability, and service to the people.

The cleric also advised young Nigerians to pursue success through hard work, education, perseverance, and honesty rather than seeking shortcuts.

The event was attended by several prominent Nigerians, including former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi, former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi, Central Bank Governor Olayemi Cardoso, and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

A message from Pope Leo XIV, delivered by Apostolic Nuncio Michael Francis Crotty, congratulated Cardinal Okogie on his milestone birthday and thanked him for his many years of dedicated service to the Church.

Governor Sanwo-Olu described Okogie as a moral compass and a fearless advocate for truth, justice, good governance, and human dignity.

CBCN President and Archbishop of Kaduna, Matthew Ndagoso, also praised the Cardinal’s leadership, saying that under his tenure, the Catholic Church became a strong voice of conscience in Nigeria.