Chimaroke Nnamani: Why South-East Should Align With Tinubu’s Government

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The senator representing Enugu south, Chimaroke Nnamani, has stated that the southeast geopolitical zone should support the administration of Bola Tinubu when he is eventually sworn in as president of the country.

The African Examiner recalls that Nnamani was recently expelled from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and he has been consistent concerning his support for Tinubu, the president-elect.

Also, Ebeano family, his political organization, has since joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement on Thursday, Nnamani stated that Tinubu’s administration would be fair to the people of the southeast and that the former governor of Lagos has what it takes to lead the country.

“Tinubu has won the election. If anybody has any reason to think otherwise, the courts are there to adjudicate,” the former governor of Enugu said.

“The courts are there as part of the electioneering process.

“What I expect our people to do is to align with the incoming administration, negotiate like others for national resources and political largesse for the benefit of our citizens.

“A Tinubu administration will be fair, just and equitable in the allocation of resources to every part of Nigeria.”

It could be recalled that Nnamani lost his bid to secure re-election to the senate