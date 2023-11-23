China Mulls Establishing Military Industry In Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ambassador of China to Nigeria, Cui Jian Chun, on Wednesday, disclosed that his country would like to establish its military industry in Nigeria.

According to him, this would aid local production of military equipment in Nigeria, saying that Nigeria has abundant natural and human resources that can support Chinese corporations based in Nigeria.

He disclosed that China has an interest in making collaboration with Nigeria in the area of military operations among others.

A statement by Ministry of Defence spokesperson, Henshaw Ogubike stated that Chun in his visit to the Minister of Defence, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar in Abuja on Wednesday.

The statement partly read, “China has a strategic interest in cooperation with Nigeria in areas of Military operations, economic cooperation, and international cooperation.

“He said China and Nigeria have investments in security, education, and economy, adding that Nigeria has great potential to develop a new economy.

“He opined that Nigeria has abundant natural and human resources that can support Chinese corporations based in Nigeria.

“Nigeria is a large country just like China and we are willing to build our military industries in Nigeria to support local production of military equipment.”

Chun also disclosed that the Chinese industries will not only aid the fight against insurgency and other related crimes in Nigeria but also assist the Federal Government’s plan on creation of jobs.





