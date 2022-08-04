Nollywood Actors, Cynthia Okereke, Clemson Cornel Regain Freedom

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Two Nollywood actors, Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel, recently abducted in Enugu State have regained their freedom.

The Actors Guild of Nigeria announced their release in a statement signed by its Director of Communication, Monalisa Chinda Coker.

Monalisa stated that the kidnappers released the actors because they were “touched by the spirit of God”.

The statement reads partly: “This is to inform the public that the kidnapped actors, Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel, have been released, unhurt. The elated

National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Ejezie Rollas, announced their release by the abductors who were touched by spirit of God to set them free and unharmed.

“The guild has arranged for medical checks and psychological support for the victims.

“We urged members to be security conscious on and off movie sets and always take precautionary measures on their security at all times.”