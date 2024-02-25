CJN To Swear In 11 New Supreme Court Justices Monday

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, is set to swear in the 11 Justices of the Supreme Court whose appointment was confirmed by the Senate on December 21 last year.

The Supreme Court’s spokesman, Dr. Festus Akande, who confirmed this, said the event will be held on Monday 26th February by 10 am at the main courtroom of the court.

The Justices are Jummai Hannatu Sankey, Chidiebere Nwaoma Uwa, Chioma Egondu Nwosu-Iheme, Haruna Simon Tsammani and Moore Aseimo A. Adumein.

Others are Justices Obande Festus Ogbuinya, Stephen Jonah Adah, Habeeb Adewale O. Abiru, Jamilu Yammama Tukur, Abubakar Sadiq Umar, and Mohammed Baba Idris.

The Senate had on December 21, 2023, confirmed the 11 justices as requested by President Bola Tinubu.

When sworn in, the apex court will have the full complement of 21 justices, as envisaged by the Constitution.