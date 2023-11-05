Commuters In Lagos Now To Pay Full Amount On BRT, Blue Rail, Other Public Transport

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Commuters in Lagos State will now have to pay the full amount of their fares as the state government has cancelled the 50% transport fare discount on all public transport systems in the state.

This was announced in a statement issued on Saturday, November 4, 2023, by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA).

According to LAMATA, beginning from Sunday, November 5, commuters will pay the old rates when they make use of the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT), Standard routes, First and Last Mile, the Blue Line Rail or Ferry services.

The statement said: “The 50% rebate in transport fare in the regulated transport system in Lagos ends on Sunday,” the agency stated, adding that “from Monday, November 6, 2023, transport fare will return to the pre-2nd August 2023 rate.”

The statement also advised Lagos commuters to take heed of the change and ensure that they make the needed adjustments as they prepare for the resumption of the regular transport fare rates that were in place before the August adjustment.

The African Examiner recalls that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a move to reduce the pain of the fuel subsidy, announced the reduction of fares for state-owned transport services by 50%, as well as yellow buses by 25% on all routes.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



