Container Falls on Bus in Lagos; Kills 2, Injures 3

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Two persons died while three were injured Sunday when a 20-feet container fell on a commercial bus at Ilasamaja on the Oshodi-Badagry Expressway, Lagos State, south west Nigeria.

The State’s Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Director-General, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, while confirming this said the dead bodies and injured persons had been taken to Isolo General Hospital by the agency’s Responder.

LASEMA’s boss also confirmed that those who died had been identified as a male and female.

Oke-Osanyintolu indicated that when LASEMA Responder got to the scene, it discovered that a truck with registration number SGM 715 XA and loaded with a 20-ft container had collided with a commercial bus discharging passengers under the bridge at Ilasamaja at about 7p.m.

He confirmed that the impact of the fallen truck led to the immediate death of two passengers.

Apart from the two deaths, Oke-Osanyintolu disclosed that three other passengers, including the bus driver, were rescued with injuries, but had been transferred to Isolo General Hospital by LASEMA’’s Responder.

“Another three passengers escaped unhurt.

”The dead and the injured had been transferred to Isolo General Hospital by LASEMA Responder’’ Oke-Osanyintolu narrated.

According to LASEMA head, other emergency responding agency officials, such as the Lagos State Transport Management Authority (LASTMA) and the police also joined in the rescue exercise and traffic control.