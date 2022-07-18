(BREAKING): Oyo Assembly Impeaches Deputy Gov

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Oyo Assembly has impeached Deputy Governor Rauf Olaniyan.

The decision was reached after the lawmakers presented and considered the recommendation of the seven -man panel by Chief Judge, Munta Abimbola to investigate the Deputy Governor over allegations of gross misconduct.

The impeachment, according to the Assembly, takes immediate effect.

According to the report of the committee presented during Monday plenary, the Deputy Governor was found guilty of all the allegations leveled against him by the panel.

Details shortly…