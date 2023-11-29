Convocation: 33 Coal City University Graduands To Bag First Class In Enugu

..,…To Honour Ebonyi Governor

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Coal City University (CCU), Enugu, South East Nigeria says a total of 33 graduands of the institution will be awarded first class honours degrees during her maiden Convocation ceremony scheduled to take place on Saturday 2nd December, 2023.

The thirty three graduands are amongst the 502 graduates of 2020, 2021 2022 and 2023 of the private institution.

Vice Chancllor, of the university, Prof. Afam Icha-Ituma disclosed this to newsmen Tuesday during the convocation pre media briefing held at the senate chember of the institution.

He explained that the briefing is the beginning of the series of activities lined up for the combined convocation after many years.

The VC, blamed the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic that ravaged nations of the world including Nigeria in recent times as reason for the backlog convocation , stressing that the institution is now committed towards ensuring that future Convocations are done as at when due.

According to him, some of the activities includes, Novelty match between school staff and Alumni at the school field on Thursday.

“On Friday, there will be Alumni Lecture at the school auditorium and the lecture will be delivered by former Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Orientation Mr. Frank Nweke Jr. with the tittle,” Imagine; Create Your Future,”

Icha-Ituma, who lamented the non inclusion of private owned universities in various federal government intervention funds such as Tertiary Education Trust fund (TEDFUND), urged the central government to consider such institutions.

On the issue of cultism the VC said the universit has zero tolerance for such unholy conduct and other social vices, because of the water tight security network the institution operates with.

“We also have a cordial relationship with the staff to ensure that the school produces qiluality graduates.

He gave the rundown of the graduands to include; 33 fisrt class, 209 second class upper, 234 second class lower and 26 third class.

The VC hinted that five personalities who have contributed immensly to the development of the Nation’s economy would be conferred with honorary awards during the convocation.

He said one of the honorary awardees is Ebonyi State Governor. Gov. Frans Nwifuru.





