Corruption Is A Pandemic In Nigeria – Ganduje

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the level of security continues to dip, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje says corruption has become a pandemic in Nigeria.

“Believe me,” said Ganduje, “we don’t need to say that corruption in this country is killing all of us.”

Ganduje was a subject of bribery and corruption in a viral video but has repeatedly denied the allegation, which he described as blackmail.

The governor stated this on Thursday as he inaugurated an eight-man Anti-Corruption Strategy Steering Committee to ensure a corruption-free Kano.

“The truth of the matter is that we will never develop or progress with this level of corruption in this country,” he added.

According to him, his administration’s mission is to reduce corruption through accountability, transparency, and the rule of law.

Ganduje, represented by Usman Alhaji, the Secretary to the State Government, noted that Kano had held the bull by the horns in the fight against corruption.

The governor explained that it would do its job without interference by strengthening the Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission.

Ganduje said PCAC got the necessary support to fight corruption, adding no sacred lamb in the fight against corruption in the state.

The governor expressed delight with the setting up of the committee, describing it as one of the most important committees in the state’s anti-corruption crusade.

“I want to say that this committee is one of the most important committees we will inaugurate. My reason is that this organisation has a dual role and responsibility.

“Its first role is, of course, public complaints. That means people with some complaints could lodge it at the commission, get it sorted out and resolved amicably. This is not what you can call a crime,” explained Ganduje.

He added, “On the other hand, anti-corruption is, of course, a fight against crime, which means the double role should not be misconstrued or lost, that is the fight against a crime.

“So, I urge the committee to bring out the strategies whereby the people of Kano state would have the benefit of hope to complain when the need arises and get an amicable settlement. Whether it is against the government or government officials, the complaints could be looked into and sorted out.”

Muhyi Magaji-Rimingado, the chairman of the committee and PCAC, said the committee would checkmate corrupt practices.

“The strategy was designed to intervene at the legal policy, strategic and institutional levels, the private sector and the society in general.

“At the policy level, the ultimate objective is to put in place a system which promotes an increased alignment of private and public interest, while at the institutional level, laws and measures designed by the Nigerian government, state government and local councils,” said Magaji-Rimingado.

He added, “This is to prevent and combat corruption as well as engage the public more actively in the process.

“It is meant to remove corruption-related factors inhibiting their accessibility and capacity to deliver quality services to Kano citizens.”

NAN
























