Court Jails Final Year Student In Enugu Over Internet Fraud

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Federal High Court sitting in Enugu, South- East Nigeria, presided over by Justice Rosemary Dugbo Oghoghorie has convicted and sentenced one Mr. Okoro Tochukwu Joseph to eight months imprisonment for impersonation and obtaining by false pretence to the tune of $15,000 (Fifteen Thousand US Dollars).

The convict, who is a final year student of the Institute of Management Technology, (IMT) Enugu was prosecuted by the Enugu Zonal Office of the anti-graft agency.

One of the five-count charges against him read:

“That you, Okoro Tochukwu Joseph (alias Donald Wood), on the 11th day of March, 2020, in Enugu, Enugu State, within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, while representing yourself to be Donald Wood, a financial investor in crypto currency, by means of a computer system, knowingly sent a message through your Hangout, knowing the same to be false, for the purpose of causing needless anxiety to Lisa Spiller and thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 24 (b) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Act, 2015.”

When the charges were read to him Tuesday, he pleaded guilty, upon his arraignment.

Following the development, prosecution counsel, Henry Onyekachi Anasoh asked the court to convict and sentence him accordingly.

Aside the prison term, the convict is to restitute the sum of $15,000 (Fifteen Thousand US Dollars) to his victim, through the EFCC.

Joseph had impersonated Donald Woods and Kennedy Lordan and used pictures of white men to create fraudulent Hangout and Instagram accounts which he used to defraud an American woman, Lisa Spitler of the said sum.

