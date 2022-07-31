2023: Tinubu, A Great Leader, Unifier, Best For Nigeria, Says FCT Minister Of State, Dr Ramatu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As Nigeria prepares for the 2023 presidential election, the minister of state for FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu has extolled the leadership qualities of the APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu describing him as a great leader that will make Nigeria greater.

The minister spoke on Saturday in Abuja when she hosted Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, the Iyaloja of Nigeria and the daughter of the APC presidential candidate. Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Her words: “We have seen in him (Tinubu) a unifier, we have seen in him a good leader; He grooms people. That is lacking in Leadership of today, Nigeria needs mentorship, many leaders fear mentoring people, fearing they may overtake them.

“Many people are groomed under his (Tinubu) leadership; we want to know how many orphans you have helped; how many women you have given succour. I want to support a leader who can make Nigerians greater. As far as I’m concerned, I’m not campaigning, I’m talking on personal notes.”

On Muslim-Muslim Ticket of the APC, Dr Ramatu Tijanni warned that Nigerians should bother on who becomes the leader of the country.

“We don’t want to politicise our religion; 2023 will come and go but our religion remains; whether a christian or a muslim, please let us leave that in our churches and mosques.

“What we are supposed to do is that we are a Nigerian before we embrace any religion, let 2023 go clean; so we can have a president that will make Nigeria greater than it used to be.” She explained.

On her own part, Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo told the gathering that her father Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will make the country proud by replicating across Nigeria the achievements recorded in Lagos when he was governor.

She also said Tinubu will promote equity, justice and fairness if elected the next president of Nigeria.