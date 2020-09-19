COVID-19: Lagos Announces Reopening Of Cinemas, Gyms

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced the reopening of cinemas, gyms, spas and other recreational centres in the state.

Sanwo-Olu made the announcement at a briefing on Saturday.

According to the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, cinemas and other recreational outlets must obtain the necessary clearance from the state safety commission before reopening.

He added that the cinemas are to observe COVID-19 protocol including social distancing and as such should keep to 33 per cent occupancy of their maximum capacities.

“Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announces resumption of cinemas, spas and gyms in the state. Cinemas must, however, keep strictly to 33% of their capacities. They must get the necessary certification from the Lagos State Safety Commission,” Akosile posted in a tweet.

The cinemas and other recreational outlets were shut in March to check the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

In line with the gradual relaxation of the pandemic lockdown, the State Government has announced the reopening of the State’s tertiary institutions last week Monday, September 14, while the secondary schools are to reopen on Monday, September 21, 2020.

