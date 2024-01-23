Crisis Looms As Sacked Plateau PDP Lawmakers Vow To Resume Plenary Session

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – There are indications of a fresh crisis in Plateau State House of Assembly following claims by sacked members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and yet-to-be inaugurated members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to attend plenary session upon the resumption of legislative duties after the long recess.

Addressing journalists in Jos, the state capital, the sacked PDP members through the former Majority Leader, Ishaku Maren, posited that the Supreme Court verdict which affirmed Governor Caleb Mutfwang as the duly elected governor of the state should also be applicable to the state lawmakers that were sacked by the appellate court.

However, APC members, in reaction to the intent of PDP members to resume plenary session, described the action as insensitive to the rule of law and invitation to anarchy.

Sixteen members of the PDP were removed by the appellate court for lack of structure while the APC and Labour Party are beneficiaries of the judgement.

Though Certificates of Return have been issued to APC and Labour Party members in accordance to the directives of the judgement, they are yet to be inaugurated since the House has been in recess since last December.

A constitutional lawyer and Professor of Law at the University of Jos, who was also a Deputy Governor in Nasarawa State, Onje Gyewado, observed that the sacked lawmakers should not resort to rule of force but rather tow the path of available constitutional means in addressing the issue at hand.





