COVID-19: Nigeria Reports 160 New Infections, 2 Deaths

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 160 new infections of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the nation’s confirmed cases to 56,177.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Saturday.

The 160 new infections were down slightly from 188 recorded on Friday in the country.

The agency said that in the last 24 hours, two people died from the virus, bringing the death toll nationwide to 1,078.

The NCDC stated that the number of recovered patients increased by 90, bringing total number of discharged cases to 44,088.

“As of Sept. 12, 2020, 160 new confirmed cases and two deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 56,177 cases have been confirmed, 44,088 cases discharged and 1,078 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT),” it said.

The NCDC stated that the 160 new cases were reported from 13 states.

The public health agency said that of the new infections, FCT and Plateau recorded 39 each, while 30 in Lagos.

Amongst others are Kaduna (23), Katsina (7), Rivers (6), Oyo (6), Yobe (3), Benue (3), Bayelsa (1), Abia (1), Edo (1) and Ekiti (1).

NCDC said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, have continued to coordinate the national response activities across the country.

