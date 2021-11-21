Bafarawa Announces Retirement From Politics

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Attahiru Bafarawa, former governor of Sokoto state, has announced his retirement from politics after 45 years.

Bafarawa was the governor of Sokoto between 1999 and 2007.

Speaking in an interview , the ex-governor stated that he no longer has the will to be in active politics.

Bafarawa who contested for the position of president on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said he will never contest for any elective office or accept a political appointment.

“There was a time I was in politics, the will to do it was there. Now, I don’t have it. I feel I have done my best based on the opportunity given to me and I am grateful for what God has done for me,” he said.

“Therefore, I will never go for any elective office for the rest of my life and I will never accept any appointment for the rest of my life. But I will always give my advice whenever it is needed.”

He also stated that it is an “abuse of privilege” for someone who served as a former governor to vie to become a senator.

He said: “Why would you serve eight years as governor of a state and then you come again and take one part of the state and say you are going to the national assembly?

“After serving for eight years, why don’t you allow others to go to the national assembly? As a former governor, the only thing you can look forward to is the presidency. Anything less than that is an abuse of privilege.

“Out of 200 million people, you are one of the few chosen to become governor, and after two terms, you come back again and say you want to go to the Senate. What are you going to the Senate to do? As a former governor, ask somebody to go and represent the people there. Then you give the person your wisdom.”