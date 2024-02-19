Crisis Tears Enugu IPAC Apart As Parallel Executive Emerges

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state chapter of Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, Thursday held its election amid crisis, leading to the emergence of a parrallel Executive Committe enthroned by one of the factions.

Our Correspondent writes that the parallel executives was controversially elected at the state headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Enugu, after majority of the members from various political parties staged a walkout during the exercise.

The process commenced peacefully until it got to the process of accreditation for voting.

A sharp division among members of the group regarding the IPAC electoral guidelines led to hot exchanges among members despite appeals by the electoral committee chairman, Uchechukwu Ogbonna for the exercise to continue.

The development, led to a standoff, which lasted for more than three hours, prompting the electoral committee chairman to announce a suspension of the exercise until 3 pm.

When the members reconvened, the group led by the incumbent chairman, Hon. Godwin Alor who are in the majority staged a walkout, while the group led by Hon Innocent Ezeoha participated in the controversial exercise.

Explaining to newsmen on why he and his group decided to boycott the election, Alor stated that the IPAC Electoral Guidelines was not follwed by the electoral Committee, saying , Article G, stipulated that only the State chairmen can vote but in a situation where the chairman is not available, he should give an authorisation letter to his representative.

Accirding to him, the guideline for the election was violated by the PDP delegate who came to represent the party chairman without the required letter, adding that he remained the chairman of IPAC in the state pending when a proper election is conducted.

The state IPAC chairman ,accused the electoral officials from the IPAC headquarters, Abuja, of compromise.

He said: “They have not followed the guidelines for IPAC election which said that apart from the state chairman who has power to vote, if anybody should represent him, he has to provide a covering letter from the chairman.

“I have been a member of IPAC for more than 10 years and we know our members. If the PDP chairman, Augustine Nnamani wants anybody to represent him, he has to give the person a letter.

“I called him three days before the election and he told me that he is not a lawyer and can’t be IPAC legal adviser. He said anybody that wants to use his name should inform him before signing any form.

“Other chairmen, like Ugo Agballa of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Omeje of the ADP and many others submitted their letters one week before the previous date and the election was shifted to accommodate everyone but the PDP didn’t submit any letter.

“They just went to Cyber Cafe this afternoon and printed a letter. I know Nnamani’s signature and that’s why they refused to show me the letter.

“Secondly, there is a court order restricting IPAC from holding the election nationwide. The National chairman has just called us that no election should be held. We also submitted the court order to EPM, the police, the electoral committee and press.

“I am still the substantive chairman of IPAC Enugu State because they are just acting as a script and when they are ready to conduct elections we will know.

“They are supposed to be three electoral officers, not two. Two people just cornered themselves and came here to deceive us,” .

Meanwhile, at the end of the day, the group that held the election, produced Mr. Obioma Nnamani of BOOT Party, as its new chairman of IPAC in the state.

Other exco members of the group included Elvis Cajethan China-Zamugwoke of ZLP who emerged as the Deputy Chairman; Afamefuna Samuel of the APP Secretary, while Aliyu Adamu Muhammad of NNPP got the positio of Deputy Secretary.

Also elected by the group are, Chukwuma Stella Nneamaka of ADC, Financial Secretary; Ezeah Magnus of SDP, Treasurer; Ikeh Kenneth Odoh of APM, Organising Secretary; Ugwu Chiedozie Louis of NRM, Publicity Secretary and Augustine Nnamani of PDP as the Legal Adviser.

Speaking with newsmen Nnamani described the election as free, fair and credible, saying he would carry everyone along, promising to run a transparent administration.

Addressing journalists at the end of the exercise, the electoral committee chairman Uchechukwu Ogbonna, stated that the disagreements which threatened the conduct of the state IPAC poll was a practical demonstration of democracy where everyone was allowed to air his or her opinion.

He insisted that the electoral Commmittee held the election in compliance with the organization’s electoral guidelines.





