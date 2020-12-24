Cross-over Services: Sanwo-olu Urges Churches To Obey 12am – 4am Curfew

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has cautioned churches against violating the 12am to 4am curfew imposed by the federal government, in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The governor disclosed this on Thursday while answering questions on annual cross-over services that are usually organised by churches on December 31 and expected to run into the early hours of January 1.

Sannwo-Olu disclosed this in Marina, Lagos and he enjoined religious leaders to make sure that their followers follow the safety protocols put in place to contain the spread of the virus.

“There are not meant to be gatherings. We’ve said so. The curfew that has been set by NCDC, PTF is still active. From 12 midnight to 4am, there is a national curfew and that has to be respected,” he said.

“There are no night vigils in any form. The instructions are there; all of the restrictions are still in place that have been set by PTF and also Lagos state commission and all of the rules that have been set. So, there are no vigils anywhere.

“This is just one Christmas. We will have several Christmas so you can have your prayers at home. The curfews even start at 12, so people still need to obey those rules.”

