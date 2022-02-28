Spinal Cord Patient, Uzoma Ibe, Cries For Help , Needs N6million For Surgery

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A bed- ridden spinal cord female patient at Awgu, Enugu State, South- East Nigeria, Miss Uzoma Ibe, has appealed to the government, corporate Nigeria and good spirited individuals to help pay for her surgery estimated to cost over N6 million in a Nigerian hospital.

Uzoma was involved in a ghastly car crash in 2008, and has been bed-ridden since then, as her poor parents who are peasant farmers could not afford the cost of the surgery.

She made the appeal this weekend at a forum organized by the founder, Caregiver Concern Foundation, Africa, Rev. Fr. Clement-Mary Ilechukwu at Awgu, Enugu State.

According to her, since then, all efforts she has made to get help had failed.

Responding, Rev. Fr. Ilechukwu, said “the Lord has heard you, you will get help and you will be healed” advising her never to lose hope in Christ as one with God is majority.

The Caregiver Foundation, Africa had during the occasion, organized an outreach at Awgu during which they gave supports to children, the handicapped and the vulnerable to alleviate their suffering.