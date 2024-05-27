Cross River Assembly Reaffirms Ayambem As 10th Speaker

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The 10th Assembly of Cross River State has unanimously reaffirmed Rt. Hon. Elvert Ayambem, as the 10th Assembly of Cross River State.

The reaffirmation of Ayambem followed a rapprochement brokered by the state governor, Bassey Otu and critical stakeholders with the 25-member Assembly in Calabar on Sunday, according to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Matthew Okache.

The speaker was impeached on Wednesday by 17 members out of the 25-member House over allegations of misappropriation of funds.

Majority of the lawmakers had passed a no-confidence vote on him, about 11 months in office.

While responding to the development, Ayambem expressed his appreciation to the governor and the stakeholders, for what he described as their remarkable ability to bring about peace for the stability of the state and the House of Assembly.

The speaker also commended Otu for showing extraordinary leadership during challenging times.

According to Ayambem, “the governor’s track record as a leader who is committed to peace has never been in doubt. This has continued to shine through from his time as senator to his current position as governor. I want to sincerely thank you for your genuine interest in and commitment to the peace and unity of Cross River State.

“Specifically, I want to thank all relevant stakeholders and particularly my colleagues for your continuous support. I want to pledge my cooperation and commitment to foster a harmonious working environment with you, one that would contribute to the growth and progress of both the House of Assembly and Cross River State.”

The speaker emphasised the shared responsibility to collaborate for the advancement of the state, highlighting the importance of unity and cooperation among the members, to make laws that will serve the common good of all Cross Riverians. He pledged to lead with integrity, decency, and a focus on the welfare of all.

Ayambem who represents Ikom 2 State Constituency in the Houses of Assembly, was elected Speaker of the 10th Cross River State House of Assembly in June 2023.