CVR: INEC Urges Stakeholders To Assist In mobilizing More People To Register in Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has appealed to electoral stakeholders to as it in mobilising more people for the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) in Enugu State.

Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), in the state, Dr. Emeka Ononamadu, made the call in Enugu during INEC Engagement with Critical Stakeholders on the Ongoing Fourth Quarter of CVR.

He disclosed that the fourth quarter CVR registration commenced on April 12 in Enugu State.

The Enugu INEC boss, hinted that the registration figure of the state had remained low, adding that “after three quarters of CVR registration we are having about 31,000”.

According to him, in this fourth quarter CVR registration, INEC would move Its CVR registration to political wards and open up more means of polling units transfer especially for the newly created 1,000 polling units in the state.

“The new polling units will make polling booths closer, polling activities seamless and easy; while INEC will publish the new polling units by next week and paste it in public places within the state.

“We have done only 3,000 transfers in the state and our people should make more transfers to the new polling units to lessen distance and cumbersomeness.

“I am appealing to the media, traditional rulers, President-Generals, religious leaders and youth leaders to help us mobilise and enlighten our people on the need to go for their CVR registration.

The REC added that INEC had graciously added more time on days for the CVR registration in South-East to accommodate for the Monday’s disruption, adding “It is now from 9a.m. to 5p.m. but previously from 9a.m. to 3p.m.”

The REC, however, attributed the low turnout to CVR registration to fear, insecurity and some people with the old stereotype of votes not counting.

In his remark, the Chairman of Enugu State Traditional Rulers’ Council, Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu, said that the state needed to do better in the ongoing CVR in order to positively influence the electoral system.

“I am calling on the people in general to take the issue of participating in the ongoing CVR seriously.

” We needed to increase the number of successful registration in all wards in the state,” Agubuzu.

In the same vein, Igwe N.F. Ilochi, Traditional Rulers of Ihuonyia Community in Ezeagu Local Government Area, urged INEC to increase more registration centres at the community level and engage in more stakeholders’ advocacy.

Ilochi, however, assured INEC that the traditional rulers and other community leaders would continue to sensitize their subjects on the implication and importance of getting their Permanent Voters Card through the CVR.

In his comment, a civil society activist, Mr Ugonna Ozor, urged INEC to create CVR registration centres at the same point you have National Identity Number (NIN) registration centres since most people are thronging to the NIN centres.

The event was attended by Journalists, Traditional rulers and Civil Society groups