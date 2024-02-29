Dangote Cement Wins Environmental Sustainability Award

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Dangote Cement Plc has emerged winner of the 2023 NatureNews Environmental Sustainability Award.

The award was conferred on the company Tuesday at the 3rd Anniversary Lecture of NatureNews and Presentation of the Hero of Environmental Actions for Development (HEAD) at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

The 3rd anniversary has as its theme: “Climate Change and Energy Transition in Nigeria”

Speaking at the event, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of NatureNews, Mr. Aliyu Akoshile, said Dangote Cement Plc was nominated following a thorough screening by eminent professionals.

He said it was discovered that the company had deployed cutting-edge technology to mitigate emission of Green House Gas (GHG), and its impacts on the environment.

According to him, his team learnt that the company’s climate goals extend beyond reduction of emissions to protecting and regenerating the environment, through land reclamation and tree planting.

He said: “Climate Change remains a present danger to a sustainable environment and a potent threat to life.”

In his speech, the Guest Speaker, Nigeria Country Office African Development Bank Group, Mr. Lamin Barrow Director General, said: ”According to its energy transition plan Nigeria remains committed to transition to net zero by year 2060. The 30:30:30 principle remains central to the just energy transition. This indicates that Nigeria should achieve 30,000 MW of generated power capacity (From its current level of 13,000 MW) by the year 2030 of which 30% should be from renewable energy.”

In his reaction, the Dangote Group Chief Branding and Communication Officer, Mr. Anthony Chiejina, welcomes the award, saying the Dangote Cement Plc had introduced several innovative strategies to reduce emission of Greenhouse Gases (GHG) in our operations.

He said: “The company’s decarbonization strategy recorded up to 3 million tonnes in net reduction of C02 emissions in 2022 from the prior year, and the company continues to deploy energy efficiency levers in all plants.”

Mr. Chiejina noted that in its efforts to support carbon sequestration last year, the company planted 59,088 trees in our communities, mines and within operational facilities, ensuring that biodiversity is protected. The company conserves water and promotes a circular economy as a way of contributing to a nature-positive future.

The latest award is coming barely a year after Dangote Cement Plc was recognized in Zambia and Senegal, where the Company won awards for its CSR and Environmental sustainability projects in the two countries.

The employers’ body in Senegal, the Conseil National du Patronat (CNP) said it honoured the company for its green project in which it planted hundreds of trees to mitigate against desert encroachment in parts of the country.