Chude Jideonwo’s Debut Film Screens At AFRIFF

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Chude Jideonwo’s debut film entitled, “Awaiting Trial”, is set to be screened at the ongoing Africa Film Festival (AFRIFF). This is coming after holding an exclusive 5-day screening on YouTube.

‘Awaiting Trial’ is a documentary that explores both the #EndSARS protests and the ‘deeper illness’ they point to – the phenomenon in Nigeria’s communal justice system called ‘awaiting trial’ where people are arrested and detained indefinitely without charge.

The film features actors Falz, Mr. Macaroni; activist Rinu Oduala and others, with postproduction handled by AMA Psalmist Visuals and music from Timi Dakolo and Ego Ogbaro.

In October, the film, ‘Awaiting Trial’ had received double recognition from AFRIFF as Official Selection and Nominee. The film is the first in the slate of films from Chude Jideonwo presents, a factual and unscripted content studio.

The film will screen at Landmark Centre, Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria, on Thursday, 10th November, from 9:35-11:35 am.