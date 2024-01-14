Dangote Thanks Tinubu, Others As Refinery Begins Production

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The President of the Dangote Group Aliko Dangote has commended President Bola Tinubu for his support following the commencement of production of diesel and aviation fuel at the Dangote refinery.

In a statement he issued on Saturday, Dangote said Tinubu’s encouragement and advice were instrumental to the actualisation of the project.

“We thank President Bola Tinubu for his support and for making our dream come true. This production, as witnessed today, would not have been possible without his visionary leadership and prompt attention to detail,” he said.

The elated Dangote also praised the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Limited), the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), and Nigerians for their support and belief in the historic project.

“We also thank the NNPC, NUPRC and NMDPRA for their support. These organisations have been our dependable partners in this historic journey. We also thank Nigerians for their belief and support in this project. We have started the production of diesel and aviation fuel, and the products will be in the market within this month once we receive regulatory approvals,” Dangote added.

The facility began production on Friday and Dangote has described said it was a “big day for Nigeria”.

“This is a big day for Nigeria. We are delighted to have reached this significant milestone. This is an important achievement for our country as it demonstrates our ability to develop and deliver large capital projects,” he added.

“This is a game changer for our country, and I am very fulfilled with the actualisation of this project.”

He also thanked “our Bankers and financiers, both local and offshore, who demonstrated a great deal of patience, in seeing us through many difficult times. In the same vein, we thank the Government of Lagos State, under the leadership of Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who has been incredibly proactive in ensuring that the many challenges we encountered in the course of executing this project were quickly resolved. I thank him immensely.

“I also sincerely thank our host communities and their Traditional leaders for their sustained patience, forbearance, and admirable willingness to work with us to find amicable and win-win resolutions to the many issues we have had to deal with as the construction of this huge facility progressed. Our staff have also contributed so immensely to the success of this project. I thank them profusely.”





