Debate With Chimamanda Not Datti-Ahmed – Atiku’s Camp Tells Soyinka

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Daniel Bwala has reacted to the demand made by Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, to debate with Labour Party, LP, presidential running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed.



The African Examiner recalls that Datti Baba-Ahmed during an interview had stated that the country has no president-elect even though the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had announced Bola Tinubu as the winner of the election.

Datti stated that Tinubu would be leading an unconstitutional government if sworn into office because the APC candidate “has not met requirements of the law”.

His statement sparked reactions and reaction to this development, Wole Soyinka had slammed Datti and also invited him for a debate.

Reacting, Bwala stated that Soyinka was not a politician and should challenge Chimamanda not Datti.

Tweeting, Bwala wrote: “Am told Prof. Soyinka asked to debate Datti. No, he should ask to debate Chimamanda Adichie.

“Datti is a politician, Soyinka is not, so it will be an unfair debate.

“But both Soyinka and Chimamanda trade on literature and grammar. #Soyinkadebatechimamanda.

“When he tries Chimamanda, he will understand the phrase ‘nobody has the monopoly of knowledge’. It will certainly be the case of David v Goliath.”