Defections: Fubara Has Great Support, PDP Chieftain Boasts

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – In the wake of gale of defections within Rivers State, a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Karibo Wilson, says he is confident that Governor Siminalayi Fubara enjoys great support from the people of the state.

The PDP chieftain said traditional leaders, youths, and other segments of the populace have broad support for the governor.

“Rivers people are in support of Fubara—the elders, the traditional rulers, senior political and opinion leaders, the youths, women—they are in support,” he said.

The political situation assumed another dimension on Monday as 27 lawmakers of the Rivers State House of Assembly defected from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a similar development, several members of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the APC joined the PDP over the weekend.

Wilson, a former House of Assembly candidate for Ahoada West constituency, also said that his defection to the PDP was driven by people’s interests.

On the recent defection of 27 PDP lawmakers to the APC, Wilson questioned the motives of the Assembly members, saying any impeachment moves against Fubara is anti-people.

The crisis within the 32-member Assembly originated from a discord between the governor and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is currently serving as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).





