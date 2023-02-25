Election 2023: Enugu Witness Huge Voters’ Turnout

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Despite the late arrival of Electoral Materials and INEC Officials to election venues across Enugu state, the area has witnessed massive turnout of Voters who waited patiently for their turn to perform their civic duties..

Unlike past elections, today’s exercise was devoid of voter apathy and skirmishes across the state as both youths and elderly trooped out en masse to cast their votes.

At ward 11, polling unit 14 , Okpara square Enugu, voters turn out in huge numbers waiting to cast their votes.

Speaking with Newsmen after casting his vote, the Archbishop of Anglican Church, Most Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuma, expressed satisfaction with the massive turnout of voters

He, however, urged INEC to improve on its logistics, stressing that the late arrival of materials and poor functionality of BVAS was not functioning properly as expected, saying it took him 4 hours to cast his vote.

The Cleric who warned against any form of manipulation in the 2023 elections, said Nigeria may go up in flames should the electoral body fails to allow the voters’ vote to count this time around.

“INEC must allow the people’s vote to count this time around, because any attempt to subvert the Electorate decision may ignite a crisis in the country,” he stated.

Archbishop Chukwuma, applauded people of South East geo political zone for shunning the no election in Southeast order by fugitive Finnish based Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa.