Desist From Dumping Dead Babies In Public Waste Bins, Ogun Govt Warns Abeokuta Residents

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Government of Ogun State has cautioned residents of Abeokuta, the state capital, to desist from throwing their dead babies in public waste bins.

The state’s Commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya, gave the warning while addressing journalists in Abeokuta.

Oresanya, lamenting indiscriminate dumping of refuse and open defecation in the state, stated that residents abused the waste bins placed along major roads by dropping faeces and dead babies in them.

“We put out a giant waste bin along the road going towards the market, we put another smaller one around the place where okada riders are staying so that they can be putting their waste inside it, but every time we go there to clear the wastes, we found out that the bins contain faeces and dead babies.

“When their children die, they don’t bury them, they will just dump them in the bins. There is a major social problem in that area that needs special attention and we are looking at it holistically,” Oresanya said.

The commissioner also stated that the state government intends to sanitise and secure the Pansheke pedestrian bridge from beggars and robbers.

“The bridge was constructed so that the pedestrians can use it to cross the road, but on that same bridge, you will find out that only a few pedestrians can use it, people on wheelchairs, physically challenged will not be able to cross that bridge. Is there any alternative for them? No, but we are working on that,” he said.