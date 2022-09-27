Dethroned Lagos High Chief Bags 15 Years Imprisonment

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – An Ikeja High Court on Tuesday sentenced a dethroned ‘Baale’ (Chief) in Shangisha in Magodo area of Lagos State, Mutiu Ogundare and his brother, Opeyemi Mohammed to 15 years imprisonment each for faking his own kidnap.

Our correspondent reports that the court had on June 15 discharged and acquitted the third defendant, Ogundare’s wife, Abolanle.

Justice Hakeem Oshodi had on June 15 convicted Ogundare and Mohammed on three counts of bordering on conspiracy and fake abduction.

“I have considered the allocutus of the defence counsel. However, it is in the view of this court that the defendants showed no remorse during trial.

“In fact, the first defendant tried to buy his way out of the court. A lesson has to be thought to serve as deterrent to others.

“The defendants are hereby sentenced to 10 years for count one without an option of fine, one year to count two with an option of N200,000 and 15 years to count three without an option of fine.

“The sentencing shall run concurrently from the day they were arrested,” Oshodi said.

According to the prosecution, the defendants committed the offence on July 5, 2017.

The prosecution said that Ogundare put himself forward to be kidnapped for the purpose of causing breach of public peace, adding that his brother and wife aided in the crime.

African Examiner reports that former Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos, in July 2017, ordered the removal of Ogundare as the Baale of Shangisha, for staging his own abduction.

The offences contravene Section 7(1) and (2) of Lagos State Kidnapping Prohibition Law of 2017, and Sections 96 (1) (a-d) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.