Desmond Elliot Hits Obaseki, Says Nothing Wrong With Godfatherism In Politics

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian actor and politician, Desmond Elliot, have stated that the National Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) is his godfather and there is nothing wrong in having a political godfather in politics.

Desmond Elliot stated this while reacting to Governor Obaseki’s slang of “Edo no be Lagos” campaign strategy.

African Examiner reports that former governor of Lagos State, Akinwumi Ambode was ousted out from office after it was rumored that he fell out of love with the National leader of the party.

Obaseki was eventually denied the APC ticket and in his vow to end godfatherism, he coined the phrase, “Edo no be Lagos”.

Reacting to this, Desmond Elliot stated that the slogan “Edo no be Lagos” is a barrier that will be broken by Pastor Ize-Iyamu.

He said: “What do you mean by Edo state cannot be Lagos state. You cannot say you can’t be Lagos State when Lagos State makes an IGR of over N30 billion every month.

“You can’t hear about unpaid salaries or pension. You see projects coming up, investors and investment coming up, we are the fifth largest economy in Africa. So why will you say Edo can’t be Lagos because you are trying to sell an idea.”

Talking about god-fatherism in politics, Desmond Elliot said: “If not for God-fatherism would he (Obaseki) be where he is today?”

He added: “A God-father looks after the interest of his people.”

Spread the love





















